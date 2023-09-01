Kiev loses over 150 troops in failed attack in Zaporozhye area — regional head

MELITOPOL, September 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military lost over 150 personnel in its failed attack near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye area, acting Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Friday.

"From 7:30 a.m. in the morning, the enemy’s brigades numbering about 200 troops attempted to penetrate Rabotino from the northern direction on lightly armored and motor vehicles. A massive strike was delivered on the enemy, as a result of which they [Ukrainian troops] suffered heavy casualties and had to give up offensive operations. The Ukrainian military lost 156 soldiers," the regional head wrote on his Telegram channel.