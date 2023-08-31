Russia, Turkey discuss grain supplies — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The delivery of one million metric tons of Russian grain to Turkey at a preferential price was discussed with Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Furthermore, we discussed the initiative of the Russian President on organizing supplies of Russian grain with the volume up to one million metric tons for further processing at Turkish plants and the dispatch to the most needy countries of the world," Lavrov said.

"This issue is also discussed with participation of our friends from Qatar that are ready to take part in financial aspects of this initiative," he noted.