Early voting begins in outlying areas of Russia’s Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, August 31. /TASS/. Early voting for seats in the Zaporozhye Region’s legislative assembly and local municipal councils kicked off in the new Russian region’s hard-to-reach outlying areas and localities adjacent to the line of engagement, the regional election commission said.

"Early voting began in outlying areas and localities near the line of engagement. There are 12 territorial election commissions. [Mobile] election teams are visiting voters at their homes," the commission said in a statement. According to it, all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the security of the electorate, the statement reads.

According to the election body, early voting in 375 localities with more than 214,000 eligible voters will last eight days.

In September, Zaporozhye Region residents will elect 40 members of the local legislative assembly and local municipal councilors in 16 municipalities for the first time since the region joined Russia.