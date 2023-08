MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. A drone flyting toward Moscow was shot down by air defense forces in the Voskresensk district of the Moscow Region; no one was hurt, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Thursday.

"Today, air defense forces destroyed a drone in the Voskresensk district, which was flying toward Moscow," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to preliminary data, no one was hurt, no damage was done, he added.