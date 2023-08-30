Russia asks to suspend UNSC meeting on Mali sanctions

UNITED NATIONS, August 30. /TASS/. Russia has requested to suspend a UN Security Council meeting that discussed extending sanctions on Mali so that additional consultations could be held, Russia’s envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

Two draft resolutions on the extension of Mali sanctions had been submitted to the Security Council for the meeting. The Russian one proposed to extend them for a year, but stipulated that this would be the last extension, while the Western one proposed to extend the restrictions for a year without mentioning it would be the last extension.

Nebenzya suggested holding additional consultations to reach a common position on the issue. Russia's proposal to hold additional consultations was supported by China and Mozambique.