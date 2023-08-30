Russian Foreign Ministry appoints ambassador-at-large for Ukrainian crimes

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) former Ambassador to Moscow Rodion Miroshnik has been appointed as the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large in charge of overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced at a briefing.

According to her, this is a new position at the Russian Foreign Ministry. Zakharova noted that Miroshnik "is a member of a contact group on resolving the conflict in Donbass and has always steadfastly defended his position on various Russian and international platforms."

Zakharova explained that Miroshnik would be tasked with representing the Foreign Ministry in communicating with other federal and regional government agencies who legally assess the Kiev regime’s crimes, as well as with preparing reports on the most high-profile crimes against civilians, prisoners of war, doctors, journalists and priests.

According to her, making sure that Kiev is inevitably punished for its crimes "requires the well-coordinated joint work of all Russian government agencies responsible for this issue." The Russian Foreign Ministry has established this new position specifically to strengthen these activities.