MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The mission of Turkey's current ambassador to Russia, Mehmet Samsar, is coming to an end, a diplomatic source has told TASS.

"The ambassador is completing his mission. Nothing is known about the specific date of departure. A new ambassador will be appointed soon," the source said.

Mehmet Samsar was born in 1966. He has served as ambassador to Russia since July 2019. He succeeded Huseyin Dirioz.