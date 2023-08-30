Russian forces detect, suppress drone in Voronezh Region, no casualties - governor

VORONEZH, August 30. /TASS/. Russia’s electronic warfare systems have detected and suppressed an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle in the Voronezh Region, there were no casualties, Governor Alexander Gusev said.

"This afternoon, an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was detected and suppressed by electronic warfare systems 22 kilometers to the west of Voronezh. There were no casualties," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Gusev added that special services were working at the scene.