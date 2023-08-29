West trying to 'maneuver politically' as it supplies weapons to Kiev — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Western countries are trying to "maneuver politically" in the situation around Ukraine while continuing to supply Kiev with weapons, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"[Western] regimes have shown their hand due to their machinations, as those people who are now the core of the terrorist infusion in Ukraine were installed by them. <…> And now, to top all this madness off, they supply them with weapons, support them while continuing to maneuver politically," he told a news conference at TASS.

"All these foreign ministers - from France, Germany, the Baltic countries, Poland, Canada, the United States - visited the maidan in 2013-2014 (the term "Maidan" was coined after Kiev’s central Independence Square, or Maidan Nezalezhnosti, to refer to anti-government riots - TASS)," she noted. "They trampled on the rudiments of Ukraine’s statehood, which were only beginning to emerge."