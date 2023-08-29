Ukrainian forces fire over 100 shells at Belgorod Eegion over day

BELGOROD, August 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired more than 100 different types of ammunition at the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Shebekinsky district, the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka came under mortar fire - 22 mortar shells were fired at it. <...> Three private houses were damaged. The roof of an outbuilding was also damaged. Five mortar shells were fired at the village of Sereda, four mortar shells were fired at the Shebekino checkpoint, and two mortar shells were fired at the village of Murom," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, an enemy drone was shot down near the village of Razumnoye on August 27. There were no casualties or damage. "The village of Shchetinovka was shelled from a grenade launcher four times. The enemy fired 20 artillery shells at the village of Naumovka," the head of the region noted.

On Monday, an air defense system shot down an airplane-type drone in the village of Tulyanka of the Valuysky district. The Ukrainian units shelled the outskirts of the village of Stariy in the Volokonovsky district with mortars and grenade launchers, firing a total of six mortar shells and 30 grenades.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, three explosive devices were dropped from a drone on the village of Popovka, two of them landed on the outskirts of the village. The Ukrainian units also fired three artillery shells at the outskirts of Popovka, two at the village of Vyazovoye and five at Repyakhovka. "There were no casualties or damage in any of the settlements of the district," the governor added.