Russian forces destroy Ukrainian echelon with ammunition in Donetsk area

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian troops have destroyed a Ukrainian echelon with artillery ammunition in the Donetsk area in a missile strike, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The ministry published footage of the destruction of the Ukrainian echelon. "A Russian reconnaissance unit detected the arrival of the enemy echelon with artillery ammunition at the unloading station. The coordinates of the target were immediately transferred to the ground-based missile system crew, which carried out a precision strike," the statement said.

The ministry added that the Russian forces thus destroyed wagons with artillery ammunition, about 30 Ukrainian servicemen and up to 10 units of equipment.