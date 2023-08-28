Russian diplomats visit detained Russian national in Finnish prison

STOCKHOLM, August 28. /TASS/. Employees of the Russian embassy in Helsinki visited Russian national Voislav Torden, who is being held in a prison there after being detained at Ukraine’s request, the Russian embassy said on Monday.

"On August 28, consular employees of the Russian embassy in Finland accompanied by an attorney visited Russian citizen Torden (Petrovsky) at a prison in the city of Vantaa," it said. "During the meeting, Torden said that he has no complaints about the incarceration conditions or the circumstances of his detention. He expressed hope that he could return to Russia as soon as possible. They discussed the situation and prospects for its resolution."

"The embassy stays in touch with Torden and his attorney and is taking all possible measures to defend the Russian citizen’s legal interests," the embassy added.

Russian national Voislav Torden, born in 1987, formerly known as Yan Petrovsky, is on the US and EU sanctions lists. The Ukrainian side has accused him of allegedly committing crimes in Donbass in 2014 and 2015. He was detained at the Helsinki airport on July 20 and placed in custody for violating Finnish immigration law by a court ruling on the following day.

According to the Yle television channel, Torden has a Finnish residence permit as his wife is studying in the country.