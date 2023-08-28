Russian forces repel over 20 Ukrainian attempts to infiltrate LPR territory in past week

LUGANSK, August 28. /TASS/. Russian forces have repelled more than 20 Ukrainian attempts to break through into the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past week, the LPR’s acting head, Leonid Pasechnik, said on Monday.

"Over the past week, soldiers of the 2nd Lugansk-North-Donetsk army corps repelled 23 enemy attacks on their positions. <…> As a result, Ukraine’s futile attempts to break through at the Berestovoye-Pereyezdnoye, Novodruzhevsk-Grigorovka, Volcheyarovka-Ivano-Daryevka, and Artyomovsk-Kleshcheyevka sections led to the loss of 185 soldiers who were either killed or wounded," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Pasechnik, Russian forces wiped out 24 artillery systems and mortars, including a Polish-made Krab howitzer and a US-made M777 howitzer, six armored vehicles, including one tank, ten cars, as well as eight field munitions depots and three temporary deployment centers of Ukrainian troops.