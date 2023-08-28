Kremlin confirms Putin to meet with Erdogan soon, refuses to elaborate further

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan will soon hold a meeting, but he refused to say when exactly or where it will take place.

"The [two presidents’] meeting will take place soon. We will make an official announcement in due time," Peskov said at a news briefing, when asked if the two leaders could meet in Russia.

The Russian presidential spokesman refused to elaborate further, saying that "there are certain agreements on when an announcement can be made, and we are set to stick to these agreements."

Earlier, a diplomat in Turkey told TASS that Putin and Erdogan could meet in Sochi, possibly on September 4. Turkish media said that Erdogan was planning to discuss efforts to revive the grain deal with his Russian counterpart.