Russian forces destroy Ukrainian howitzer in Kherson area over past day

GENICHESK, August 28. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian howitzer with ammunition in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Monday.

"Units of the Dnepr battlegroup inflicted damage on the enemy by firepower, destroying a Msta-B howitzer with ammunition in the Kakhovka direction (casualties: three Ukrainian soldiers were killed and four others sustained wounds of varying severity)," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminated a Ukrainian army emplacement in the island zone, a 120mm enemy mortar with its team and ammunition and a fire emplacement in the Kherson direction, the spokesman said.