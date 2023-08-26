US benefiting from Ukrainian conflict, says Medvedev

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The United States is the key beneficiary of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS and RT.

"Who lost because of the conflict? Europe lost access to a major market. We also faced losses, it must be admitted. But who is the beneficiary? It’s the US that brought everyone under its economic diktat," he stated.

According to Medvedev, "the US says: ‘This is how these industries will develop, and we will supply energy to you, including gas.’ The Europeans used to say: ‘No, Russian oil and gas are cheaper,’ but now they don’t make a sound on their own because they have teamed up with the US, the chief conductor, and they can only sing what the chief conductor tells them to," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman stressed.