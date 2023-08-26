Russia’s interference put end to civilian deaths in South Ossetia in 2008 – Medvedev

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia’s interference in the conflict between South Ossetia and Georgia in 2008 made it possible to put an end to civilian deaths and establish a lasting peace, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS and RT.

"The most important is that we put an end to civilian deaths. It’s the main thing about any military situation. Had we failed to do so, had there been no military response, the bloodshed and killings would have continued," the politician said, adding that "a large number of people had already been killed," including Russian peacekeepers. "Russia clearly could not leave it unanswered. The most important thing was to prevent further casualties and establish a lasting peace. Since then, Russia has been ensuring durable peace in South Ossetia and Abkhazia," Medvedev concluded.

On August 8, 2008, Georgia mounted an overnight armed attack against South Ossetia. Russia intervened to protect civilians, many of whom had obtained Russian citizenship, and its peacekeeping contingent, which had been stationed in the region since 1992. In a five-day armed conflict, more than one thousand people, including 72 Russian peacekeepers, lost their lives. On August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, another former autonomous region of Georgia.