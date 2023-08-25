US using its UNSC presidency in selfish interests when calling meeting on DPRK — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 25. /TASS/. The United States has brazenly used its presidency of the United Nations Security Council to call a meeting on North Korea’s missile tests in its selfish interests, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Friday.

"This meeting is yet another illustration of the US presidency’s brazen approach to the use of its chair of the Council to promote its selfish, politicized agenda. Having requested an open briefing on North Kores along with Albania, Ecuador, France, Japan, and Malta, the presidency did not bother to even pretend to hold consultations among the Security Council members about the necessity of such a discussion and its format. They requested a meeting and called it immediately. Such actions demonstrate that the United States cares little about the views of other Security Council members," he said.

"Evidently, today’s meeting is nothing but a cynical and hypocritical attempt by the United States and its allies to augment pressure on Pyongyang and distract attention from Washington and its allies’ reckless and escalatory actions in the region, which are a real source of threats to international peace and security," Nebenzya added.