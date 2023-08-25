History, God punished Saakashvili, he turned into outcast in own country — Medvedev

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Georgian ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili has already suffered punishment for the August, 2008 tragic events in South Ossetia by becoming an outcast in his own country, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview for TASS and RT.

"I believe history and God have already punished him most harshly. He turned into an outcast in his own homeland," he said, answering a question whether the Georgian leader should face an international tribunal or a sentence of a Georgian court would be enough.