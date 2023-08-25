Framework for Russia's BRICS chairmanship in high state of readiness, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The conceptual framework for Russia's upcoming BRICS chairmanship is in a high state of readiness, but will require some finalization due to the group’s expansion, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The conceptual framework for Russia’s chairmanship of BRICS is in a high state of readiness. Of course, it will now require some fine-tuning to factor in the decision to carry out such a powerful, impressive expansion," he said at a press conference devoted to the results of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 22-24.

Ryabkov pointed out that each country’s chairmanship requires that it find the optimal balance "between continuity and innovation, between what is continued from past experience and those creative elements that it brings to the mix." "We also face such a task, and with the approval of the BRICS conceptual framework, we will now be revisiting this issue. But, it is just a bit premature to go into this matter now," the senior diplomat pointed out.

"For us, in addition to the continuation of large-scale work on the comprehensive implementation of the Strategy for BRICS Economic Partnership and the BRICS Action Plan for Innovative Cooperation until 2024, the focus will be on work in the fields of science, innovation and healthcare, strengthening the potential of the BRICS Network University, and expanding contacts between academic and scientific centers and higher educational institutions of the five countries," he added. According to Ryabkov, what Russian President Vladimir Putin said about "people-to-people contacts in the sphere of culture, sports, [and] youth exchanges" is also critically important.

The senior Russian diplomat pointed out that additional details and information on the expected main priorities for Russia's activities as BRICS chair will be provided closer to the inauguration of its rotating chairmanship.