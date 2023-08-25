South Ossetia ready to develop integration with Russia, up to accession — president

GORKI, August 25. /TASS/. South Ossetia has never betrayed its choice and it is ready to develop its integration with Russia all the way up to accession to Russia, South Ossetian President Alan Gagloyev said during the meeting with President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania and Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev in Gorki.

The meeting took place ahead of the 15th anniversary of Russia’s recognition of independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, under decree, signed on August 26, 2008, by Dmitry Medvedev, who served as the President of Russia back then.

During the meeting, Gagloyev noted that Ossetia voluntarily joined the Russian Empire in 1774 and "has never betrayed its historic choice since then."

"I would like to assure you, Dmitry Anatolyevich, that today we are just as ready to develop integrational processes with the Russian Federation, all the way up to accession to Russia," Gagloyev underscored.

He invited Medvedev to visit the republic at any time.