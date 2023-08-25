Spokesman dismisses lies about Kremlin’s involvement in crash of Prigozhin’s plane

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Claims that the Kremlin might have been allegedly involved in the crash of the plane of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the PMC Wagner, are absolute lies, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"Now, naturally, there are many speculations over this plane crash and the tragic death of the passengers, including Yevgeny Prigozhin. Of course, the West is selling these speculations from a certain angle. All of them are absolute lies. Here, of course, in covering this issue it is necessary to be based solely on facts," he said in response to a request for a comment on such statements.

As Peskov noted, the available facts were few for now. More are to be established in the course of investigative actions.

"Yesterday, speaking on this subject, the president [Russian President Vladimir Putin] said that he was waiting exactly for the results of the investigation, which will be completed in the foreseeable future, and you and I will learn the details," Peskov said.

An Embraer business jet flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region on Wednesday evening. According to preliminary findings, there were 10 people on board. No one survived. The passenger list, as the Federal Agency for Air Transport said, included businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin. Criminal proceedings have been initiated over a violation of safety and air transport operation rules.