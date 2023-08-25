No discussions on Russia’s exit from OSCE — envoy

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. No discussions are being held on Russia’s withdrawal from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and it remains the platform for interaction with the West, Russian Permanent Representative to OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

The diplomat responded negatively to the question whether the issue of the withdrawal from the OSCE is considered at the highest level and whether relevant discussions are underway. "No, there are no such discussions. And there is no procedure of withdrawal from the Organization," Lukashevich said. "Russia’s exit from the OSCE is the wet dream of the Kiev regime. They speak very often into microphone that Russia is not fit for the Organization. However, should we give on the ‘silver platter’ the organization we created to this anti-Russian bunch? Despite the overheated confrontational atmosphere in the OSCE, this Organization remains the platform of our interaction with the alliance of Western countries," the diplomat added.