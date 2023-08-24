Putin points to West exploiting ‘rules’ for selfish goals as colonialism in new package

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. Western countries exploit their ‘rules’ for selfish goals to substitute international law and this manifests colonialism in a new package, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a BRICS plus/outreach meeting via a video link-up on Thursday.

"They [Western countries] try to substitute the international law system with their own so-called order based on the rules that no one has seen, the principles that are used, let’s say it directly, for selfish goals and changed in favor of the current political situation, whenever and whatever they like to meet the interests of separate countries. In actual fact, this is the same colonialism only in a new package, which, incidentally, does not look so good," Putin said.

Present-day colonizers seek to resolve their own problems at the expense of others under good-looking slogans, "continuing to shamelessly pump out resources of developing countries," the Russian leader stressed.

The Russian president also drew attention to the developing countries’ debt burden mentioned by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and noted that "on the one hand, resources are pumped out in large quantities and, on the other hand, a relationship in the form of loans is created in a way that it becomes practically impossible to repay them."

"And this already looks like reparations rather than borrowings," the head of state stressed.