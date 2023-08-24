Russian troops wipe out two Ukrainian army sites, two ammo depots in DPR

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian troops struck Ukrainian army units in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), destroying two enemy deployment sites and two ammunition depots over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Southern Battlegroup Spokesman Vadim Astafyev told TASS on Thursday.

"The battlegroup’s artillery delivered a strike, destroying two enemy temporary deployment sites and two ammunition depots near Grigorovka and Umanskoye. Also, the following targets were eliminated: pickup trucks with Ukrainian saboteurs in Dzerzhinsk and Avdeyevka, a watercraft, an armored combat vehicle and an SPG grenade launcher emplacement," the spokesman said.

The southern battlegroup’s aircraft delivered a strike by guided air bombs against an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 110th separate mechanized brigade in Avdeyevka, he said.

"In addition, attack and army aircraft struck amassed manpower and military hardware of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Belogorovka, Spornoye, Bogdanovka, Andreyevka, Mayorsk and Krasnogorovka," he added.