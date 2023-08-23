MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) is up in arms about the upcoming elections in Russia’s four new regions and is using its associates in London to threaten the local election commissions, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said at a meeting of the commission.

According to the official, the election commissions of the new regions have "done the impossible."

"Thank you so much for your incredible courage and the desire [to make the elections happen]. <…> I know that you receive all kinds of threats, messages, in all four [new regions]. Even the Ukrainian Security Service is so hysterical about its powerlessness that it has engaged its London accomplices. You receive these threats in messages even from London," Pamfilova pointed out.

Russia’s Unified Election Day falls on September 10. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republics (LPR), as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, will take part in the nationwide voting for the first time since joining the Russian Federation. More than 4,000 election campaigns for various public offices are expected to take place across Russia’s 89 regions. As many as 21 regions will hold direct elections of top officials and 20 regions will vote on members of local legislative assemblies. The future holders of over 34,000 political offices will be determined.