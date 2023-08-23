Kiev fires about 75 shells at borderline Belgorod Region over past day — governor

BELGOROD, August 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired about 75 shells and carried out several drone attacks against populated areas in the Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine over the past day, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"In the Belgorodsky district, four artillery shells were fired at the Nekhoteyevka automobile checkpoint and two shells at the village of Zhuravlyovka. In Zhuravlyovka, seven explosives were dropped from unmanned aerial vehicles. In the Varishkin farmstead, the enemy dropped an explosive device from a drone," the regional governor said.

In the Volokonovsky district, the Ukrainian military shelled the outskirts of the Stary farmstead from a mortar, with 13 mortar rounds fired. In the Graivoronsky urban district, 12 mortar rounds were fired at the outskirts of the village of Spodaryushino and two mortar rounds at the village of Dronovka, he said.

"An aircraft-type drone was shot down between the villages of Ivanovskaya Lisitsa and Antonovka. There are no casualties or destruction in any of the district’s settlements," the regional head said.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the outskirts of the village of Popovka came under mortar fire, with 11 shells hitting the area. The shelling smashed windows and damaged facades, the roofing and fences in two private households and a local gas pipeline, he said.

"Presently, emergency services are eliminating the consequences," the regional governor said.

On the outskirts of the village of Popovka in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, five fragmentation munitions were dropped from Ukrainian drones, four artillery shells were fired against the outskirts of the village of Staroselye and a fragmentation munition was dropped from a drone in that area. In the Shebekino district, the Ukrainian military fired 10 artillery shells against the village of Sereda and five mortar rounds against the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka on August 22. The Pankov farmstead came under mortar fire, with nine shells hitting the area and damaging an electric power transmission line, he said.

As was reported earlier on Wednesday, a Ukrainian drone dropped four fragmentation munitions on the territory of the health resort facility in the village of Lavy in the Valuisky urban district on the morning of August 23, killing three civilians, damaging windows and the facade on two floors of the facility’s building.