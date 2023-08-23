Ukrainian drone shot down over borderline Belgorod Region — top brass

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The Kiev regime made an attempt to attack facilities inside Russia by a drone that was shot down by Russian air defense systems, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"At about 11:30 a.m. Moscow time today, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted. Air defense systems detected the UAV and destroyed it over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.

No one was injured and no damage was caused by the Kiev regime’s drone attack thwarted by Russian air defense forces, the ministry said.