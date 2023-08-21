Two drones shot down in Belgorod Region during day, three houses, two cars damaged

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Two drones were shot down in Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine on Monday; no one was hurt, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Our air defense system was activated in the Belgorod district - a plane-type unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down. According to preliminary data, no one was injured by its fragments. Minor damage was done to the facades and windows of three single-family houses in the village of Nikolskoye, and to two cars," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Apart from that, one more drone was downed near the village of Bezlyudovka. "Air defense systems were working in the Shebekino district - a plane-type unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down near the village of Bezlyudovka. Emergency services are verifying data on the consequences. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or damage," he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Gladkov said that a Ukrainian drone had dropped a shrapnel munition in a village in the Graivoron district, damaging a car. No one was injured.