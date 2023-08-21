Ukrainian forces try to attack Russian flanks near Artyomovsk — military expert

DONETSK, August 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian forces made several unsuccessful attempts to attack the Russian positions near the settlements of Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Andreyevka south of Artyomovsk (the Ukrainian name of the city is Bakhmut) over the weekend, Yan Gagin, a military analyst and an adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, said.

"Over the weekend, the enemy made several attempts to attack our positions near Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka and Andreyevka. The attempt to attack the flanks again was unsuccessful, our artillery suppressed the activity of the enemy, who suffered significant losses on this section of the front. Intelligence data point to the destruction of several armored vehicles, several firing positions and at least two dozen Ukrainian servicemen," Gagin said.

He noted that the fighting in this part of the front is intense and the situation remains difficult.