Ukrainian forces shell Russia’s Belgorod Region 50 times over day

BELGOROD, August 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired more than 50 rounds of ammunition at towns and villages in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Shebekinsky district, six mortar shells were fired at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka. No one was injured. One private house was damaged: windows were shattered, the roof and facade were damaged. Four mortar shells were fired at the village of Terezovka, five at the village of Krasnoye," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, on August 16, four artillery shells were fired at the village of Zhuravlevka, and shrapnel ammunition was also dropped from a drone. The village of Shchetinovka was shelled from artillery and grenade launchers: the enemy fired two artillery shells and four grenades. "In the village of Nekhoteyevka, the enemy dropped two explosives from a drone and fired five artillery shells at the village," the head of the region said.

In the Valuyskiy district, an enemy drone was shot down near the village of Dalny, and in the Krasnoyaruzhskiy district, the village of Popovka came under fire. "Five mortar shells were fired at it. <...> A private house was damaged: the roof, the facade of the building and the fence. The roof of an agricultural building was damaged as well," the governor said.

In addition, five artillery shells were fired on the outskirts of the village of Prilesye and the villages of Kolotilovka and Grafovka, and six artillery shells were fired on the territory between the village of Prilesye and the village of Grafovka.