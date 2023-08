MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Explosions are being heard in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region, the country’s Strana media outlet reported on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The publication did not elaborate.

Sirens rang out in the region at 7:42 a.m. local time (same as Moscow time).

According to an official alerting system, an air raid alert also sounded in Kiev-controlled areas of the Zaporozhye Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic.