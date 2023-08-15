Russian air defenses shoot down Ukrainian drone over Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Kiev has attempted to attack targets on the territory of Russia with a drone, which was intercepted and destroyed by Russian air defenses, the Defense Ministry told the media.

"At about 5:00 p.m. Moscow time today, the Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack with a drone over the territory of the Belgorod Region was foiled. The UAV was detected and destroyed by air defenses," the Defense Ministry said. There were no casualties or destruction.

The head of the Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote on his Telegram channel that air defenses shot down an air target in the Shebekino district.

"In the Shebekino urban district our air defenses system shot down an air target approaching the city. Falling fragments hit the roof of a garage in one private household. One car was damaged," Gladkov said.