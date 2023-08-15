Tajikistan's ties with Russia do not depend on external circumstances, sanctions — MFA

DUSHANBE, August 15. /TASS/. Sanctions imposed by Western countries against Russia are affecting Tajikistan's social and economic situation, but the republic's relations with Russia do not depend on external circumstances and will continue to develop, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin said.

"Our relations with our strategic partners and allies, Russia is among them, do not depend on external circumstances. We develop our relations with all countries <...> based on our national interests," the minister said at a press conference.

He added that "whether we want it or not, the sanctions against Russia to some extent affect social and economic issues of our country's development." "By the way, almost all countries of the world feel the brunt [of sanctions]. <...> Obviously, Tajikistan is not an exception. In these circumstances, we aim to intensify trade and economic relations with Russia," Muhriddin said.