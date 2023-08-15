Moscow, Pyongyang to continue expanding bilateral cooperation in all fields, Putin affirms

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) celebrates National Liberation Day (Liberation of the Fatherland Day), and expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to enhance their multifaceted cooperation.

"I am confident that we will continue to enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas for the benefit of our peoples, for the purpose of strengthening stability and security on the Korean Peninsula and in the region of Northeast Asia as a whole," the Russian leader said in his congratulatory telegram, published on the Kremlin website.

Putin also emphasized that this holiday "is a symbol of the bravery and heroism of the Red Army soldiers and the Korean patriots who fought together to liberate Korea from Japanese colonial rule." It was this difficult war period, in the Russian president's words, that gave rise to the traditions of friendship and cooperation that have become a solid foundation for the development of good-neighborly relations between Russia and the DPRK.

The Russian leader wished Kim Jong Un good health and success, and happiness and prosperity to all citizens of the country.