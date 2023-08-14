Senior Russian diplomat urges impartiality from UN leadership amid Ukrainian crisis

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has met with Miroslav Jenca, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas, stressing the importance of ending supplies of Western weapons to Kiev and also calling on the UN leadership to strictly adhere to the principles of impartiality, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its website.

"Mikhail Galuzin explained to Miroslav Jenca Russia's principled approaches to resolving the crisis in and around Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said. He also emphasized "the need to stop the supplies of Western weapons to Kiev, to formalize the neutral, non-aligned, demilitarized status of Ukraine and denazify it completely," it said.

The diplomat once again "urged the UN leadership to strictly adhere to the principles of impartiality and equidistance, enshrined in Article 100 of the UN Charter," the statement went on to say. The sides also discussed the situation in Central Asia "through the lens of threats emanating from the territory of Afghanistan". "A joint commitment was expressed to continue productive cooperation between Russia, the UN and Central Asian states in the interests of effectively overcoming the relevant challenges and strengthening good-neighborly relations between the countries of Central Asia," the ministry added.

The parties also reaffirmed "mutual commitment to the central coordinating role of the UN in the search for collective answers to the key problems of the present time with strict respect for the goals and principles of its Charter," it summed up.