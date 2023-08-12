Russian ambassador to North Korea meets with Chinese counterpart in Pyongyang

SEOUL, August 13. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yajun on Saturday on the territory of the Chinese diplomatic mission, the Russian embassy said on social networks.

The embassy said on its page in Facebook (outlawed in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as an extremist organization) that the Chinese side invited the Russian ambassador, his wife and other diplomats on August 11.

"The meeting was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere. The sides exchanged opinions on a wide range of issues and agreed to continue close working contacts and friendly cooperation," the statement says.

On August 10, a similar meeting was held in Seoul on the Chinese side’s initiative to discuss bilateral relations and the situation on the Korean peninsula, the Russian embassy in South Korea said on Telegram.