Vucic highlights resilience of Russian economy in face of West’s sanctions squeeze

BELGRADE, August 11. /TASS/. Russia’s economy is demonstrating a level of strength that no one expected, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in a Happy TV channel broadcast, noting that Moscow had prepared well for the imposition of Western sanctions.

"People say, 'Look at the [Russian] economy, look at how the ruble has weakened over this year.' But the Russian economy, to be honest with you, is holding up better than anyone expected. It is evident that they have prepared for this, prepared for both the alternative to SWIFT and much more, prepared for how to maintain their currency," Vucic emphasized. "It is very difficult to do, terribly complicated."

Previously, the Serbian leader stated that Belgrade is not prepared to impose sanctions on Russia based on moral principles.

After Russia's special military operation began, the Serbian president announced that his country supports Ukraine's territorial integrity but will not impose sanctions on Russia. He announced that Serbia would temporarily halt army and police exercises with all foreign partners. The president emphasized that Serbia saw both Russia and Ukraine as fraternal states, and expressed regret over the events in Eastern Europe, noting that Belgrade stood ready to provide humanitarian aid to Kiev.