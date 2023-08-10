Russia warns Ukraine, West against any attempts to attack Zaporozhye NPP — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Moscow warns Kiev and its Western curators against any attempts of attacking the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS on Thursday.

"We warn the Ukrainian authorities and their Western curators against any attempts to attack the ZNPP," Galuzin said in an interview with TASS. "

"At the same time, we call on the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] and its executive management to promptly resort to its experts’ presence at the plant in order to publicly document all cases of attacks on behalf of the Ukrainian side and to boldly register where the real threat to the operational safety of the facility comes from," the diplomat stated.