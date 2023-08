MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk are capable of giving a joint symmetrical response to any unfriendly steps on behalf of Warsaw, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS on Thursday.

"There should be no doubts that we [Russia and Belarus] will be able to resort to joint efforts and respond symmetrically to any unfriendly steps of the Polish leadership," Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.