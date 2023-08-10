NATO works on scenario of nuclear weapons use against Russia, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) works on a scenario of using nuclear weapons against Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS on Thursday.

"NATO practices the so-called joint nuclear missions. It means that non-nuclear alliance member states are involved in the military planning of nuclear weapons’ use and their experts are trained how to handle US nuclear munitions," Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.

"Moreover, the [alliance’s military] drills work out scenarios of its [nuclear weapons] use against our country," the diplomat stressed.