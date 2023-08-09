West’s readiness to put resources into Kiev creating serious risks — Russian defense chief

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Western countries’ readiness to put resources into Ukraine is creating serious risks of further escalation, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

"The West’s readiness to put much of its available resources into Ukraine in order to turn the situation on the battlefield around is creating serious risks of further escalation of the conflict," he pointed out at the ministry’s board meeting.

On July 25, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev told a meeting of BRICS High Representatives for National Security in Johannesburg, South Africa, that Moscow was ready for dialogue to resolve the Ukrainian conflict but Kiev’s Western patrons should be pushed to engage in such talks. He described the situation around Ukraine as "a vivid example of the destructive actions of Westerners." Patrushev also pointed out that "the United States and its allies have been doing all they can to escalate the conflict by increasing weapons supplies to Ukraine, including depleted uranium ammunition, long-range cruise missiles and cluster munitions banned by numerous countries."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that new Western weapons supplies to Ukraine would not lead to anything but would only make the situation worse.