Russian troops liberate five settlements in Kharkov Region — administration

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Five settlements in the Kharkov Region have come under the control of the Russian armed forces in recent days, the head of the Kharkov military-civilian administration Vitaly Ganchev said.

"In recent days, five settlements have been added to the territories of the Kharkov Region that are under our control," he said during a Channel One TV broadcast, calling this result of the advance of Russian forces "a serious indicator."

Ganchev pointed out that the movement of Russian forces "deep into the enemy's territory is quite active."