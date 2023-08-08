MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army's shelling of farm fields on the left bank of the Dnieper River in Kherson Region with incendiary shells has not caused much damage so far, the region’s acting governor, Vladimir Saldo, has said.

"They fire including incendiary high-explosive shells on the fields where harvesting is in progress to set crops on fire. But both emergency services and farmers react promptly. So far there has been no great damage," said Saldo on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel round-the clock television news channel.

He also mentioned random strikes on private households. Every day the Ukrainian army fires from 150 to 300 shells on the left bank of the Kherson Region.

On Tuesday, emergency services in the region said that last night Ukrainian troops shelled civilian infrastructure in Alyoshki, Golaya Prystan, Kairy, Kardashinka, Kakhovka, Novaya Kakhovka and Peschanovka. On Monday, the Ukrainian armed forces’ barrel artillery fired 7 shells at Alyoshki, 7 at Velyka Lepetikha, 12 at Kazachyi Lagerya, 22 at Krynki, 14 at Peschanovka, 9 at Podstepnoye, and 8 at Solontsy.