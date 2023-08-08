Ukrainian military shells Donetsk seven times in one hour

DONETSK, August 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the city of Donetsk seven times in about an hour, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes said.

According to the mission, the Ukrainian military fired twenty-five 155 mm munitions at the Petrovsky, Kirovsky, Kuibyshevsky and Kievsky districts of Donetsk between 5:05 a.m. and 6:10 a.m.

The Ukrainian armed forces have shelled the DPR 24 times since the beginning of the day, firing over 80 munitions.