Russian air defenses intercept nine Storm Shadow missiles in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted nine Western-made Storm Shadow missiles, four rockets of the US-manufactured HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and destroyed 14 Ukrainian combat drones over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted nine Storm Shadow cruise missiles and four rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they destroyed 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Kirillovka and Staromlynovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Pologi in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

Ukraine’s military attempts attacks in four directions over past day

The Ukrainian military attempted attacks in four directions over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, Ukrainian armed formations continued unsuccessful attempts to advance in the Zaporozhye, Donetsk, south Donetsk and Krasny Liman directions," the spokesman said.

Russian forces improve tactical position in Kupyansk advance over past day

Russian forces improved their tactical position in their advance in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, assault teams of the western battlegroup improved their forward edge position during offensive operations in areas near the settlements of Olshana and Pershotravnevoye in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

Over the past three days, Russian forces have advanced 11 km along the frontline and over 3 km deep into the enemy’s defense, the general reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, Novosyolovskoye and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, 12 counter-attacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 32nd and 67th mechanized brigades were successfully repelled," he added.

Russian forces eliminate 110 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces eliminated about 110 Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 110 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system and a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station," the spokesman said.

Russian combat aircraft and artillery inflicted damage on amassed Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk, Kotlyarovka and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, the general reported.

Russian forces repel Ukrainian attack in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian army attack in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, an attack by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd mechanized brigade was successfully repulsed by well-coordinated actions of units from the battlegroup Center, air strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires in the area of the Serebryansky forestry. In addition, damage by combined firepower was inflicted on amassed enemy manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Raigorodka, Petrovskoye, Ploshchanka and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Over 65 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the Krasny Liman direction in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces repulse Ukrainian attack in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repulsed a Ukrainian attack in the Donetsk area, destroying roughly 135 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup in close interaction with aircraft and artillery successfully repulsed an attack by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 81st air mobile brigade near the settlement of Belogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, damage was inflicted on amassed enemy manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Bogdanovka, Vesyoloye, Kleshcheyevka, Maryinka and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 135 Ukrainian personnel, two tanks, six infantry fighting vehicles three motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, a Msta-B howitzer and a D-30 howitzer," the general reported.

Russian forces repel Ukrainian attack in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian army attack near the settlement of Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, aircraft, artillery and units of the battlegroup East repelled an attack by enemy assault groups near the settlement of Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Also, Russian army aircraft delivered strikes against five amassments of manpower and military hardware of the Ukrainian army’s 31st mechanized brigade near the settlement of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate over 225 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces eliminated over 225 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s total losses in that direction amounted to over 225 Ukrainian personnel, three tanks, four armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 80 Ukrainian troops, howitzer in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 80 Ukrainian troops, three armored vehicles and a howitzer in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 80 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

In the Zaporozhye direction, three enemy attacks were successfully repelled by the skilled operations of units from the Russian battlegroup, air strikes and artillery fire near the settlements of Uspenovka and Rabotino. Near the settlement of Novosyolovka in the Zaporozhye Region, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group was thwarted. Also, Russian forces inflicted damage on Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Yablonevoye and Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 20 Ukrainian troops, two howitzers in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 20 Ukrainian troops and two howitzers in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 20 Ukrainian personnel, three motor vehicles and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out ammo depots of three Ukrainian army brigades over past day

Russian forces destroyed ammunition depots of three Ukrainian army brigades over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 117th territorial defense, 14th and 43rd mechanized brigades were destroyed near the settlements of Seredina-Buda in the Sumy Region, Cherneshchina and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region. Near the settlement of Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a command post of the Ukrainian army’s 95th air assault brigade was eliminated," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 107 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 126 areas, the general reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 458 Ukrainian warplanes, 245 combat helicopters, 5,548 unmanned aerial vehicles, 428 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,165 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,143 multiple rocket launchers, 5,787 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,116 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.