Russia hopes its partners to share assessments of Jeddah meeting on Ukraine — MFA

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russia hopes that its BRICS partners (an association of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) as well as its other partners will share with Moscow their assessments of the high-level consultations in Jeddah on Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry took note of the consultations on the Ukrainian conflict, which were hosted by Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on August 5-6 upon an initiative of the Kiev regime and the G7 member states," Zakharova said.

"The consultations were attended by our counterparts from BRICS and other partners as well. We hope that, according to our existing agreements, they will share with us their assessments [of these consultations]," the diplomat added.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the consultations in Jeddah were attended by national security advisers and representatives of more than 40 countries and international organizations, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Great Britain, India, Qatar, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, as well as the United Nations. The talks are a continuation of Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud's efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, the agency pointed out.

Russia did not receive an invitation. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov had said that Moscow would keep an eye on the meeting, but that its goals were not yet clearly understood.

According to Zakharova’s previous statements, the meeting in Saudi Arabia was "an attempt to take advantage of the sincere intentions of a number of countries to forge an anti-Russian coalition," but that it would be useful if it helps the West understand the dead-end that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's so-called peace plan represents.