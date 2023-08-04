Many countries envious of ramped-up relations between Russia, Africa — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Many countries are envious of the fast-developing relations between Russia and African countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

When asked why Washington "is so irritated" about the development of Moscow’s dialogue with its African partners, Peskov suggested evaluating the issue less emotionally.

"Of course, the African continent - African countries - is one of the most rapidly developing regions of the world. It’s a continent with the greatest potential that is yet to be unleashed and a continent that is in search of partners. This doesn’t mean that African nations plan to focus exclusively on [working with] us. Many countries compete in terms of their approaches to this region and, definitely, many countries are quite envious of the current path toward a marked improvement in our relations with African nations," the Kremlin spokesman noted.