Russia emerges from crisis with chance for rapid development — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, August 3./TASS/. Russia has come out of crisis with a fresh chance at developing quickly, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a lecture at the Territory of Meanings youth forum.

Speaking about important values for the country, the Kremlin spokesman mentioned "patriotism, which helps one go on in war." He also stressed that "under all forecasts" Russia was to have "fallen into the abyss" of economic, social and other woes, but this failed to happen.

"We have gotten out of crisis, and we have a chance to start developing quite rapidly by today's standards. This is unique," Peskov pointed out.

Addressing the audience, he added that they are yet to study "how this happened" and where Russia and its people "got such strength". The lecture was uploaded to the mnm_masterskaya Telegram channel.