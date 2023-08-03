Ukraine’s security council acknowledges SBU’s involvement in two attacks on Crimean bridge

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was involved in both the first terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge in 2022 and the second attack, committed on July 17 of this year, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Aleksey Danilov, has said.

Ukraine commits attacks on many facilities, he stated.

"This concerns the Crimean bridge, which representatives of our security service stated outright. They were involved in both the first and second case," he said on the Rada TV channel.

Danilov contended that Ukrainian drones had "perfectly" fulfilled their combat missions, recounting, however, that by agreement with its Western partners Kiev was prohibited from using Western-supplied weapons to launch strikes on Russian territory. However, this ban does not apply to Ukrainian-made weapons, he claimed. On Wednesday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Aleksey Reznikov said that drones were being assembled in Ukraine mainly from foreign components, but Kiev had plans to produce unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) parts independently.

The first terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge was committed on October 8, 2022, when a truck packed with explosives was blown up on the span. Four people were killed and two spans of the automotive section of the bridge collapsed, while fuel tanker cars caught fire on the parallel railway track. The second attack occurred in the early hours of July 17, 2023, when Ukrainian surface drones hit the bridge. The blast killed a married couple crossing the span in their car; their teenage daughter was injured. The roadbed was also damaged.